19 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 24, 2022
News

Some roads continue to be Hazardous in Clarksville-Montgomery County

By Mark Haynes
Hazardous Roads.
Hazardous Roads.

National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – Main highways are pretty clear today, Saturday, December 24th, with some patches of ice here and there. With the sun out heating the pavement, secondary roads are starting to clear. However, it is not melting off where roadways are under shade.

It will be mostly sunny today with a high of around 22 degrees. The sun being out and the rise in temperature will help with clearing most roads. Saturday night, it will be mainly clear with a low back down to 8 degrees.

On Sunday, Christmas Day, the high is expected to be 27 degrees with clouds. That night, there will be increased cloud cover with a low of about 12 degrees.


Come Monday, there is a 40 percent chance of snow between 7:00am and 1:00pm. It will be cloudy with a high of around 33 degrees. Later in the evening, there can be patchy fog after 4:00am. The temperature will be near 16 degrees with cloudy skies.

There will be patchy fog Tuesday morning before 9:00am. The high will be about 36 degrees. Tuesday night the low will be 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 51 degrees melting off the remaining snow and ice. The low will be 41 degrees Wednesday night.

Remember, if you need to go outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If traveling, be careful and take it slow and easy as there are still icy areas on the roads, especially the back roads.

