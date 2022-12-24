19 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Clarksville Street Department trucks are spreading salt, clearing snow, ice

News Staff
A Clarksville Street Department truck, fitted with a salt box, is ready to roll if ice begins to hit area roads. A salt box ready to be placed on another truck hangs in the next bay at the Street Department equipment garage.
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Street Department salt trucks are rolling on this Christmas Eve to clear snow and ice from the streets, as daytime high temperatures slowly begin to moderate.

Crews with the Clarksville Street Department will be attacking the slick streets left behind after a winter storm and two consecutive days of extreme cold and nighttime wind chills below zero.


Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Street Department Director Ihab Habib ask any motorists on Clarksville streets today to anticipate encountering salt trucks, and to give them plenty of room for passage to do their work safely and effectively.

The combination of sunshine and moderating temperatures today should enable salt to become more effective in clearing snow and ice.

Residents can monitor the conditions of major intersections in Clarksville by accessing traffic cams on the City of Clarksville website, at www.cityofclarksville.com/189/Traffic-Cameras .

