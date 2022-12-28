Marshall Reed is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate Marshall Reed, 11/13/85. Mr. Reed has a warrant for aggravated assault.

On December 22nd, 2022, at 5:11pm, a Clarksville Police Officer responded to a stabbing on Avalon Street.

After a dispute, Mr. Reed produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and there is no update on their condition.

If anyone sees Mr. Reed, they should call 911, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact CPD Detective Ryan Steinlage at 931.648.0656 ext. 5472.