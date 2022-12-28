55.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
HomeNewsMarshall Reed is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department
News

Marshall Reed is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Marshall Reed
Marshall Reed

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate Marshall Reed, 11/13/85. Mr. Reed has a warrant for aggravated assault.

On December 22nd, 2022, at 5:11pm, a Clarksville Police Officer responded to a stabbing on Avalon Street.

After a dispute, Mr. Reed produced a knife and stabbed the victim.


The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and there is no update on their condition.

If anyone sees Mr. Reed, they should call 911, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact CPD Detective Ryan Steinlage at 931.648.0656 ext. 5472.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Athletics hires Presley Merida as Chief Financial Officer
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online