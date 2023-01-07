APSU Men’s Basketball beats Central Arkansas at the Dunn Center, 86-62

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team defeated Central Arkansas, 86-62. The Governors won their fifth-straight contest in the Winfield Dunn Center and second-consecutive in ASUN Conference play.

The Bears lost their eighth-straight game overall and have dropped 10 consecutive true road games, including an 0-8 mark this season.

Guy Fauntleroy and Cameron Copeland each scored 17 points, as Austin Peay (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) had four players reach double figures.

Fauntleroy posted season-highs in points, field goals made (6), field goal attempts (8), 3-pointers made (4), and 3-point attempts (5). Copeland tied a season-high in scoring after pouring in his second 17-point outburst in the last three games.

Sean Durugordon recorded his third career double-double and second in the last three games, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds, which tied a career-high and was his second 10-rebound performance in the last three contests. Durugordon, who shot 5-of-5 from the free throw line, has scored in double figures in nine-consecutive contests and 11 of the last 12.

For the second-consecutive contest, Jalen Ware narrowly missed his first career double-double, this time recording 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting inside the arc while tying a career-high in rebounds (9) for the second time in 48 hours.

Fauntleroy and Carlos Paez each dished out four assists. Paez is five shy of passing Caleb Brown (382 assists from 2007-11) for fourth on the school’s all-time list.

The Governors shot better than 50 percent in each half and a season-high 55.2 percent (32-of-58) overall. Nate James‘ squad shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from distance and 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the charity stripe.

The Red and White won the battle of the boards 32-23, including 11-6 on the offensive glass. Austin Peay State University forced 16 turnovers, leading to 24 points, and outscored Central Arkansas (5-12, 0-4 ASUN) in bench points (47-18), points in the paint (42-28), and second chance points (14-5).

The APSU Govs had 10 steals and improved to 7-1, including five-straight wins, in their last eight games when recording double digits.

Austin Peay State University used a 12-0 run in a 3:11 span of the first half to seize control of the contest. Durugordon sank three free throws to put his team on top 19-10 at the 11:02 mark. The Governors’ led by as many as 13 in the period after a Fauntleroy triple made the score 37-24 with 2:28 to go.

A Durugordon offensive rebound and tip-in as time expired in the first half put Austin Peay State University up 41-29, the fourth-consecutive game leading at the break. The Governors shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) from the field and 7-of-9 from the line while limiting the Bears to 1-of-6 from deep.

In the second half, APSU shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the floor, 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from 3, and 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the line. The Governors led by double digits the final 17:36 and saw their advantage swell to as many as 28 when Copeland sank two free throws to make the score 77-49 with 7:04 to play.



Camren Hunter and Eddy Kayouloud each finished with 13 points in the loss. VJ Reeves had 10 points.



Central Arkansas shot 44.4 percent (20-of-45) overall, 23.1 percent (3-of-13) from beyond the arc, and 86.4 percent (19-of-22) from the stripe.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes a three-game homestand on January 12th, when the Governors host Lipscomb at 8:00pm CT.