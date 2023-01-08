Austin Peay State University Football’s CJ Evans Jr. named to FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team

Cleveland, OH – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athlete CJ Evans Jr. was named to the 2022 FCS Athletics Directors Association (ADA) Academic All-Star Team, Friday.

The FCS ADA selected 53 student-athletes from a pool of 98 applicants for the 25th Annual Academic All-Star Team. Evans is the fourth Governor to earn ADA All-Star Team recognition, joining Ben Stansfield (2013), Iosua Siliva (2013), and Jack McDonald (2019).

A Mobile, Alabama native, Evans Jr. is a junior running back majoring in accounting with a 3.68 grade-point average. He also was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® and an ASUN Conference Football All-Academic team selection this season.

On the field, Evans Jr. played in all 11 games and made nine starts for Austin Peay State University. He led the Governors and ranked sixth in the ASUN with 641 rushing yards. He also led Austin Peay State University running backs and ranked 19th in the conference with six rushing touchdowns.

Evans Jr. led the APSU Govs in rushing four times in 2022, including a career-best 104 yards against Presbyterian. He also added a pair of touchdowns against the Blue Hose and matched that mark with two scores against Murray State. Evans Jr. ran for a 62-yard touchdown against the Racers, it was the longest touchdown run by an APSU Gov last season and was the third 60-yard scoring run of his career.

Before the move to the ASUN Conference, Evans Jr. was named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Evans Jr. also has been named to the Dean’s List in three of five collegiate semesters, while also appearing on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll once.

Football players from all FCS institutions are eligible for this award. Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate or graduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials.

They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent of the games played at their designated position.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.