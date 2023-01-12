42.6 F
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Breyanna Shatto

Breyanna Shatto
Breyanna Shatto

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Breyanna Shatto, (white female).

She was last seen on January 9th, 2023, around 2:00pm at the DCS office on Pageant Lane in Clarksville.

Breyanna goes by the name (Sara Stidham) and has connections in Nashville as well as Woodlawn.


She is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has red hair, and was wearing a white tube top, jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

