Education

CMCSS announces Schools to be open Wednesday

By News Staff
Schools Open

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) looks forward to welcoming students back to school tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) utility construction crews have made the water transmission line repair. The next steps will be to pressurize the line to test the repair site and then flush and test the lines.


The work is expected to be finished later this evening when the process will begin to restore the water supply to the Clarksville water distribution system.

We have had crews in buildings throughout the day monitoring plumbing systems. Based on our reports and the latest guidance from the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, we do not anticipate any operational issues for tomorrow for schools or District offices. Should there be any unexpected challenges, we will communicate with families.

