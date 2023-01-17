Roxy Regional Theatre celebrates the wonderful world of books with “Tomás and the Library Lady”, January 21st – February 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with Tomás and the Library Lady, opening at the Roxy this Saturday, January 21st, at 2:00pm. – The Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with, opening at the Roxy this Saturday, January 21st, at 2:00pm.

Starring Tanner Huffman and Tamarin K. Ythier and directed by Ryan Bowie, Tomás and the Library Lady is based on the inspiring true story of Mexican-American author and educator Tomás Rivera, who became the first minority chancellor in the University of California system.

Tomás, the son of migrant farm workers, meets a librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. The stories enrich the lives of Tomás’ family and instill a love of reading in this family-friendly play, adapted by José Cruz González from the beloved children’s book by Pat Mora and told in English with a few simple Spanish phrases.

Tomás and the Library Lady is produced in part through the generous support of Jim & Dottie Mann and the Robert & Anne Zelle Fund for the Performing Arts of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additional funding support has been provided by Beth & Nick Kirby and Debbie & Mike Shoulders. This production is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, www.dramaticpublishing.com.

Performances run January 21st through February 4th on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm.

Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

The pay-what-you-can night for this production is Thursday, January 26th. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.