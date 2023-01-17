Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Mandatory Water Restrictions remain in effective for City of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW)announces that the mandatory water restrictions remain effective until further notice for Clarksville citizens due to a 30-inch water transmission line break on Ashland City Road that developed during the early morning hours on Monday, January 16th, 2023.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department utility construction crews have made the line repair and the next steps will be to pressurize the line to test the repair site and then flush and test lines. The work is expected to be finished later this evening when the process will begin to restore the water supply to the Clarksville water distribution system.

“Our construction crews and water system staff have worked tirelessly around the clock on the line repair and I applaud them for their diligence,” said Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager Mark Riggins. “I also express my appreciation to the citizens of Clarksville for adhering to the mandatory water restrictions and I kindly ask for their continued cooperation until further notice.”

It is important to note that Clarksville’s water is safe to drink and at the time of this notice there were no reported water outages; however, some areas of Clarksville including the Kirkwood and Hilldale areas are still experiencing low water pressure.

Work progress updates will continue to be announced as they develop or visit our website at www.clarksvillegw.com.

