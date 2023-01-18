Fort Defiance to host lecture by Mark Zimmerman, January 21st

Clarksville, TN – Author and amateur historian Mark Zimmerman will speak on Saturday, January 21st at Fort Defiance starting at 11:00am. His lecture will detail more about the role Middle Tennessee and Nashville played in the Western Theater and Nashville’s importance in the Civil War.

The event titled, “Fortress Nashville: The Key to Victory in the Western Theater” is based on his recent book, “Fortress Nashville: Pioneers, Engineers, Mechanics, Contrabands & US Colored Troops.” The book was recently named a Top Ten Book of 2022 by Civil War Books and Authors.

Mr. Zimmerman is a member of the American Battlefield Trust, the Battle of Nashville Trust, the Nashville Civil War Round Table, Save the Franklin Battlefield, the Civil War Fortification Study Group, and the Tennessee Squires Association.

For information about Fort Defiance visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

