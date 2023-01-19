47 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Billy Dunlop Park to close temporarily for Scout event

By News Staff
Billy Dunlop Park Pavilion.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that Billy Dunlop Park will be closed January 20th-22nd for a Scout event. The park will reopen at dawn on January 23rd.

The Blueway access point will be closed during this event. Robert Clark Park and its access point will also be closed during these times.

Fishermen, canoers, and kayakers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative launch points.


About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

