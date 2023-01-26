Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball travels to Kennesaw State, Thursday

Austin Peay (8-13 | 2-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State (15-6 | 7-1 ASUN)

Thursday, January 26th, 2023 | 6:30pm CT

Kennesaw, GA | KSU Convocation Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to get back on track, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team kicks off a two-game ASUN Conference road trip when it squares off with Kennesaw State on Thursday at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. The tip-off is at 6:30pm CT.

At 8-13 overall and 2-6 in conference play, Austin Peay State University currently sits in 12th place in the ASUN standings. Kennesaw State is tied with Liberty for first in the ASUN with a record of 7-1 in league action, the Owls are 15-6 overall this season.

Austin Peay State University is looking to pick up its second road win of the season and just its third win away from the Winfield Dunn Center. Kennesaw State is 8-0 at home this season and has won 10 straight games at the KSU Convocation Center dating back to last season.

Thursday’s game against Kennesaw State will be streamed on ESPN+ with Nolan Alexander and Jordan Griffitt on the call.

About the Kennesaw State Owls

Tabbed to finish eighth in the Preseason Coaches Poll and sixth in the Media Poll, Kennesaw State is 7-1 in ASUN play and tied for first in the conference with Liberty.

KSU is shooting 46.5 percent from the floor this season, which ranks fourth in the ASUN. However, the Owls have found another gear in conference play and are shooting a league-leading 51.2 percent from the field — no other team is shooting better than 47.2 percent in ASUN play.

The Owls average 8.5 steals per game, which ranks second in the conference and 42nd in the NCAA this season.

KSU is shooting 38 percent from three-point range this season, which ranks third in the ASUN and 28th nationally.

A Preseason All-ASUN selection, Chris Youngblood leads KSU and ranks eighth in the ASUN, averaging 14.1 points per game.

Murray State transfer Demond Robinson played against Austin Peay State University five times in his first two collegiate seasons as a Racer. Robinson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Terrell Burden is averaging 12.0 points per game, he also leads the Owls and ranks seventh in the ASUN with 3.8 assists per game this season.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

Thursday’s contest is the first-ever meeting between Austin Peay State University and Kennesaw State.

Austin Peay State University is 24-4 all-time against teams from the State of Georgia, despite falling to Georgia, 78-48, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia on December 30th, 2019. The Governors are 7-3 all-time in games played in the Peach State and are 8-2 in their last ten games against teams from Georgia.

Notably

Austin Peay State University’s defense ranks third in the ASUN Conference in steals per game (7.0) and three-point defense (.319), it also ranks seventh in scoring defense (71.1 ppg).

The Governors rank fourth in the ASUN and 63rd in the NCAA in turnover margin (+2.2), they also rank third in the ASUN and 81st in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game (14.5).

Austin Peay State University only turns the ball over 12.3 times per contest, which ranks fifth in the ASUN Conference.

The APSU Govs are averaging 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the conference.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 76.7 percent from the free-throw line this season, that mark leads the ASUN and ranks 18th in the NCAA. Despite ranking second in the ASUN with 12.4 made free throws per game, the Governors attempt just 16.1 free throws per game, which ranks seventh in the ASUN and 273rd nationally.

Austin Peay State University blocked a season-best eight shots last time out against Eastern Kentucky. The eight blocked shots are the best single-game mark by the Governors since they blocked 11 shots against South Carolina State (11/25/19).



Three Governors scored in double-figures last time out against Eastern Kentucky, led by 17 points from Sean Durugordon. Cameron Copeland and Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 14 and 10 points, respectively.



Graduate forward Cameron Copeland is the only Gov that hails from the Peach State. Copeland is from Douglasville and prepped at Douglas County High School.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU men’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets for the final season in the Winfield Dun Center online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Facebook. To keep up with the APSU men’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB). Live stats will be available during all home games and select road games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games, ASUN games, and select road games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the APSU men’s basketball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team wraps up its quick two-game road swing when it plays a Saturday 4:00pm contest against Jacksonville State at the Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama. Saturday’s game is the first between the Governors and Gamecocks since both programs left the Ohio Valley Conference and joined the ASUN.

The APSU Govs then return home for two games when they host Liberty, on February 2nd, on Military Appreciation Night, and Queens, on February 4th, on Austin Peay State University College of STEM Day.