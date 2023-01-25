4 Tennessee Vols Basketball rolls over Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena, 70-41

After Tennessee led by 13 at halftime and steadily extended the lead up to 19 in the opening minutes of the second half, the Vols forced Georgia into a scoring drought of over five minutes in which it committed six turnovers, allowing Tennessee to rattle off a 12-0 run and take a commanding 27-point lead at 57-30 with 8:40 to go.

With 7:55 to go, a Georgia 3-pointer from Terry Roberts ended a streak of nine consecutive missed field goals for the Bulldogs. Roberts, who entered Wednesday averaging 15.9 points per game, was held to 5-for-15 shooting from the field and just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc on the night.

Winning Big

Through just 20 games, Tennessee has now recorded 11 wins by 20 or more points—tied for the most in a single season in program history.

Consistently Lockdown D

Tennessee has now held its opponent to 50 or fewer points 10 times this season—a mark that leads the nation.

Another Day, Another “Kill Shot”

With a 10-0 run stretching from the 14:31 mark to the 8:40 mark of the second half, Tennessee recorded its 21st “kill shot” of the season.



Tennessee’s 21 “kill shots” this sea son are tied for the third-most in the nation. Kill shots are defined as a run of 10 or more consecutive points by one team. The Vols have surrendered just three kill shots all season.