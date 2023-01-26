APSU Women’s Tennis to play Western Kentucky, Belmont

Clarksville, TN – After opening its inaugural ASUN Conference season Sunday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team prepares for matches against Western Kentucky and Belmont.

The Governors face The Hilltoppers on Thursday for a 2:00pm match at the Warren County Tennis Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky before then hosting Belmont on Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana for a 2:30pm match

Austin Peay (0-1) kicks off its week with its 40th all-time meeting against the Hilltoppers (3-1). Despite Western Kentucky leading the all-time series, 29-11, the Govs have won three-straight matches including a 4-3 decision last season.

Despite a late comeback bid that nearly saw the Govs erase a 3-1 deficit midway through singles play in Sunday’s match against Middle Tennessee, the Govs were unable to secure their first win of the season and fell to the Blue Raiders, 4-3.

Redshirt junior Jana Leder and freshmen Melody Hefti and Asia Fontana all picked up singles wins in Sunday’s result.

About the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

2023 Record: 3-1 (0-0 CUSA)

The Hilltoppers 2023 Season: The Hilltoppers have opened their 2023 season winners of three of their first four matches with all three wins coming against ASUN Conference teams in Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb. WKU’s lone loss of the season came in a 5-2 decision against Chattanooga in its second match of the season.

2022 Record: 18-9 (2-1 CUSA)

2022 Season Result: After entering the 2022 Conference USA Tournament as the No. 9 seed, the Hilltoppers dropped a 4-2 decision against No. 8, Alabama-Birmingham.

All-Time Series (Began in 1981): 29-11 WKU.

Last Meeting: The Governors earned their first win of the 2022 season when it came back to defeat WKU, 4-3. After dropping the doubles point, the Govs came back to earn four singles points, with then-freshman Denise Torrealba sealing the win with a three-set victory from the No. 1 position.

About the Belmont Bruins

2023 Record: 1-0 (0-0 MVC)

The Bruins 2023 Season: The Bruins opened their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 7-0 victory against Lee, on January 22nd.

2022 Record: 13-8 (5-2 OVC)

2022 Season Result: Belmont defeated UT Martin, 4-1, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, before falling to Southeast Missouri, 4-0, in the tournament’s semifinals

Last Meeting: Austin Peay defeated the Bruins 5-2 in the final meeting between the two former Ohio Valley Conference rivals. After securing the doubles point, the Govs won three of the first four singles points to improve to 2-0 in OVC play.

