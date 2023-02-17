APSU Men’s Basketball falls in final seconds to Jacksonville at the Dunn Center, 60-56

Clarksville, TN – Trailing by as many as 20 points, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team battled back and made it a one-possession game in the final 30 seconds of the contest, but the Governors could never find the equalizer fell to Jacksonville, 60-56, in ASUN Conference action, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Guy Fauntleroy led Austin Peay (8-20, 2-13 ASUN) with career-highs of 22 points and five rebounds. Carlos Paez was the only other Governor in double-figures with 13 points. Fauntleroy also matched his career-high with four three-pointers while Paez chipped in three triples to help the Govs knock down 11 threes as a team.

Kevion Nolan led Jacksonville (13-13, 6-9 ASUN) with 18 points and Jarius Cook rounded out the Dolphins in double-figures with 11 points.

After Cameron Copeland scored the opening bucket of the contest for the Governors, Jacksonville embarked on a 20-0 run that spanned the next 9:20 and gave the Dolphins a 22-2 advantage. The Governors finally halted the run when Rodrique Massenat connected from three-point range with 9:47 remaining in the first half.

Austin Peay State University outscored Jacksonville, 17-11, in the final nine minutes of the first period, but the Govs still trailed, 33-22, at the intermission.

After a slow start to the half for both sides, Jacksonville built its biggest lead of the second half when Cook hit a three-pointer to go ahead 43-26 with 11:32 left in the contest. But the Govs wouldn’t go away and cut the deficit to just nine points, 52-43, with 3:23 left to play.

However, as soon as the APSU Govs cut the deficit to single digits, the Dolphins scored six straight and led by 15 points, 58-43, with just 1:31 left to play. Then the Governors came to life.

After Paez hit a pair of free throws, Fauntleroy drilled a triple and then knocked down three free throws to bring the score back with seven points, 58-51, with 40 seconds left. With 32 seconds left, Shon Robinson stole a pass, Copeland went diving over the scorer’s table to keep the ball in play, and Paez converted a layup to bring Austin Peay State University back within two possessions, 58-53, with 25 seconds left.



On Jacksonville’s next possession, Copeland got a steal of his own and found Fauntleroy for another three that brought the Governors within two points, 58-56, with 15 seconds left on the clock. But after the Govs committed a foul to extend the game, Nolan knocked down both of his free throws to secure a four-point win for the Dolphins.

The Difference

The first 9:40 of the game. Jacksonville outscored Austin Peay State University, 22-2. In the final 30:20 of the game, the Governors outscored the Dolphins, 54-38.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University’s bench scored 30 points and outscored the Jacksonville bench by 18 points

The APSU Govs knocked down 11 three-pointers – tied for their third-best single-game mark of the season – but fell to 3-3 this season when they make double-digit threes.

Austin Peay State University dished out 11 assists on 17 made field goals.

Guy Fauntleroy led the Govs in scoring for the third time this season – all in ASUN play – with a career-high 22 points. It was his first collegiate 20-point game.

Fauntleroy also led the APSU Govs in rebounding for the first time with a career-high five boards.

Carlos Paez scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 13 points, he also led the Govs on the glass for the first time this season with five rebounds.

Fauntleroy matched his career-high with four three-pointers and Paez matched his season-high with three triples.

Kelechi Okworogow also grabbed a team-leading five rebounds, it was the first time in his career he has led the Govs on the glass.

Cameron Copeland recorded three assists and led the Govs in assists for the second time this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team’s final game in the Winfield Dunn Center is up next when it hosts a Saturday 3:00pm contest with North Florida. The APSU Govs then wrap up the season with a pair of road games against Stetson on February 22nd, and Florida Gulf Coast on February 24th.

For news and updates on everything APSU men’s basketball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.