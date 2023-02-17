Clarksville native, Kellee Halford collaborator on Grammy-winning project.

Clarksville, TN – If you watched the 65th Annual Grammy Awards recently you may have noticed the historic win for Best Gospel Roots Album by Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands for “The Urban Hymnal.”

What you may not know is that Clarksville native, Kellee Halford was one of the participating vocalists for the project.

Halford, daughter of City of Clarksville Chief of Staff James Halford, is a professional background artist and local business owner. She has performed with such stars as Chris Stapleton and Jekalyn Carr.

The Urban Hymnal

“The Urban Hymnal” is the most recent release from TSU’s marching band, The Aristocrat of Bands.

The album, produced by Sir the Baptist, was recorded on the TSU campus in Nashville and showcases gospel arrangements both traditional and contemporary accompanied by spoken word poetry.

Halford performed on the track “Me Too” as part of the W. Crimm Singers. Other guest artists for the album include Jekalyn Carr, Kierra Sheard, John P. Kee, Louis York, Fred Hammond and Donald Lawrence.

Elvis

Halford was also a participating vocalist for the motion picture “Elvis” directed by Baz Luhrmann. She sang for both the film score and soundtrack. The soundtrack for Elvis was also nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media alongside “Top Gun: Maverick,” “West Side Story,” “Stranger Things” and winner “Encanto.”

The film depicts the life and career of the eponymous King of Rock & Roll, played by Austin Butler, as he rises to the top of the music world. The soundtrack features a host of big-name artists, including Doja Cat, Eminem, Diplo, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Swae Lee and Elvis.