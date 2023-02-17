Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball travels to #25 Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday

Austin Peay (15-9 | 10-4 ASUN) at #25 Florida Gulf Coast (25-3 | 10-1 ASUN)

Saturday, February 18th, 2023 | 2:00pm CT

Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The ASUN Conference’s top scoring defense meets the top scoring offense when Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes on league-leading and nationally ranked Florida Gulf Coast in a Saturday contest at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The tip-off is at 2:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (15-9, 10-4 ASUN) enters Saturday’s game against Florida Gulf Coast (25-3, 13-1 ASUN) garnering an ASUN-best and program record 55.6 scoring defensive in addition to a 25.8 three-point percentage defense.

On the other end of the court, FGCU leads the nation in both three-pointers made (12.1) and attempted (31.9) per game while also scoring an ASUN-best 79.2 points per game.

The Governors are fourth in the ASUN standings after dropping their second-straight game in a 53-48 loss at Stetson, Thursday, while the Eagles are first in the standings after winning seven-straight games.

Austin Peay State University will look for its first win in the Sunshine State since 2019 in its first-ever meeting against the Eagles. The APSU Govs are 4-2 against first-time opponents this season with wins against Fairleigh Dickinson, Queens, Jacksonville and Stetson.

Saturday’s game will be aired on ESPN3 and available for viewing at the link above.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ — Tom James (PxP) / Amber Bepko (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University looks to end a two-game losing streak in its first-ever meeting against No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.

Austin Peay State University dropped a 53-48 game to Stetson, Thursday. The APSU Govs were held to 33.3 percent from the floor in the second half against the Hatters.

The Governors are fourth in the ASUN Conference. They are one game behind Lipscomb for No. 3 and two games above No. 5 Eastern Kentucky.

APSU’s last game against a ranked opponent was an 81-52 loss at No. 14 Kentucky, on December 1st, 2019.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in scoring defense (55.6) and three-point percentage defense (.258), both of which are on pace to set the program record.

The APSU Govs clinched their first-ever ASUN Conference Tournament berth in last week’s 77-35 win against North Florida.

APSU has won 24-straight games when it has held the opponent to under 50 points and also when it scores over 70 points.

Shamarre Hale has tallied all four of APSU’s double-doubles this season with her most recent coming in a 19-point, 12-rebound performance against Stetson, Thursday.



Hale also is on pace to become the first player in program history to have over a 70.0 field-goal percentage in a single season. Hale enters Saturday’s game with a 70.4 mark.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles



2022-23 Record: 25-3 (10-1 ASUN)

Quick recap: Florida Gulf Coast’s only nonconference losses came to teams that now reside in the top 10 of the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll (No. 3 Stanford, November 25th; No. 9 Duke, December 11th). The Eagles earned a Power Five win against Kentucky, on December 18th, and their only loss in ASUN play came in an 88-78 overtime loss to Liberty, on January 21st.

What you need to know about them: Florida Gulf Coast is the nation’s most prolific three-point shooting team and enters Saturday’s game leading Division I in three-pointers made and attempted. The Eagles are ranked No. 25 in the USA Today College Basketball Association Coaches Poll, making them the first ranked opponent APSU has faced since taking on No. 14 Kentucky on December 1st, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky.

2021-22 Record: 30-3 (15-1 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: The Eagles defeated Jacksonville State in the ASUN Tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight season where they upset No. 16 Virginia Tech in the first round before dropping an 89-65 decision to No. 13 Maryland.

Notable Returner: Tishara Morehouse leads the Eagles with 16.4 points per game and has an ASUN-best 40.8 three-point percentage, which ranks 32nd in Division I. She also is second in the ASUN in scoring and third in assists with 123.

Notable Newcomer: Alyza Winston averaged 12.2 points per game for Michigan State last season. The redshirt junior averages 13.3 points per game for the Eagles with a 50.2/40.9/83.8 shooting split.

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action Thursday, February 23rd when the Governors head to Nashville to take on Lipscomb. The game is slated to begin at 6:00pm.

Then on Saturday, Lipscomb makes the trip from Nashville to the Dunn Center to play Austin Peay State University in a 3:00pm afternoon game.