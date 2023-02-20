Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in 10th place at Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate

Orlando, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is tied for 10th place after playing the second round of the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate, Tuesday, hosted by Bellarmine at Disney’s Palm Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University shot a team score of 300 at the par-72, 6,870-yard track and is tied with Florida A&M, Morehead State, and Indianapolis. With a two-round score of 591, the Govs are one shot back of ninth-place UT Martin and two shots behind eighth-place St. Thomas.

Wofford leads the tournament with a score of 568 and the Terriers’ Matthew Larkin is the individual leader with an aggregate score of 136.

Reece Britt led the Governors in the second round with a two-over 74 and is tied for 12th in the field with a score of 144. Jakob Falk Schollert, who is tied for 18th in the tournament, shot a three-over 75 and is one stroke behind his teammate with an aggregate score of 175.

Adam Van Raden also carded a three-over 75 and finished the second round tied for 60th with a score of 152. Rounding out the second-day scoring for the Govs, Logan Spurrier carded a four-over 76 and finished the day tied for 75th with a score of 156.

Payne Elkins also shot a seven-over 79 in the second round and is tied for 68th in the tournament with a two-round score of 153.

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team tees off the third and final round of the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate at 6:30am CT, Monday, and will be paired with Purdue Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Florida A&M. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.