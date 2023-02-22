Austin Peay State University Women’s Softball downs Northern Iowa, 10-5

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team was victorious in its 2023 home opener, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 10-5.

The Governors scored a season-high 10 runs in the victory, scoring runs in five different innings, while collecting nine hits overall.

The Panthers (0-6) jumped on the Govs early, with UNI’s Madison Parks hitting a two-run homer in the top of the first.

But the APSU Govs answered right back in the bottom of the inning, with four run of their own.

Megan Hodum and Kendyl Weinzapfel opened the inning by drawing back-to-back walk, while an out later, Kylie Campbell drew a walk to load the bases.

Mea Clark would follow with Austin Peay State University’s first hit of the game, an infield single to third, scoring Hodum.

After the Panthers got the second out of the inning, Gabi Apiag would record her fifth double of the young season, clearing the bases and give the APSU Govs a 4-2 lead.

Austin Peay State University would tack on a run in the second, to go up 5-2, with Hodum reaching on a one-out single and then scoring from first on a third by Weinzapfel.

Northern Iowa would cut the APSU Govs advantage back to one run, 5-4, with their second two-run homer of the game in the fourth, but saw Austin Peay State University get one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on Weinzapfel’s first home run of the season.

The APSU Govs would extend its lead in the fifth, scoring twice, aided by a wild pitch and a Panthers throwing error.

Mea Clark would open the inning with a double, and move around to third base on a single by Skylar Sheridan.

Charley Pursley, who pinch ran for Clark, would then score on a wild pitch, with Sheridan also scoring when the pitcher’s throw to third was wide and got away from the Panthers third baseman.

The APSU Govs would score their final two runs in the sixth, with Weinzapfel scoring on a throwing error by the Panthers pitcher and Lexi Osowski-Anderson scoring off a single by Campbell.

Northern Iowa would score a final run in the top of the seventh, on their third home run of the day, but that would be as close as they would get with the Govs coming away with the 10-5 victory.

Jordan Benefiel (3-3) would get the complete-game win for the APSU Govs, giving up five runs on seventh hits, while striking out six.

Inside the Boxscore

Kendyl Weinzapfel set her career single-game high in runs scored (3), while tying her career single-game high in hits (3).

Gabi Apiag’s three RBIs were a career single-game high.

Kylie Campbell set a career single-game best, with 10 putouts as first base.

The win was Jordan Benefiel’s 25th career victory.



Austin Peay State University is now 22-16 all-time in home openers.



APSU is now 20-21 all-time in games played at home in the month of February all-time.



Austin Peay State University is now 2-5 all-time versus Northern Iowa.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the APSU softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until March 3rd-5th when they travel to Boling Green, Kentucky, to participate in the WKU Spring Fling Tournament, where they will face Akron, Evansville, and tournament host, Western Kentucky in the three-day event.