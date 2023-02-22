59.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian Struck on Riverside Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was called out to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 1055 South Riverside Drive at Dairy Queen. The crash occurred at around 6:39pm, and the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive were shut down and only one northbound lane was open.

The pedestrian is being transported to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up. The roadway is back open.


Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are processing the scene and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

