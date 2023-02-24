APSU Women’s Tennis gets 5-2 home win over Cumberlands

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its fourth win of the season in a 5-2 win against Cumberlands, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University (4-3) swept doubles to claim the match’s first point. Pairing together for the first time this season, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov helped APSU take the early advantage in doubles with a 6-0 win from the No. 2 position, while Jana Leder and Melody Hefti won their fifth match of the season in a 6-1 victory from the top position. Asia Fontana and Lucy Lascheck won 7-5 from the No. 3 court.
All four of the APSU Govs’ singles victories came in straight sets. Hefti defeated UC’s Marina Nagai in a pair of 6-1 sets, while Leder topped Meiri Okuwaki, 6-2, 6-2 to earn her sixth win of the season. Denise Torrealba and Asia Fontana rounded out APSU’s points with victories from the No. 2 and No. 5 position, respectively.
Results vs. Cumberlands
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Melody Hefti def. Meiri Okuwaki / Mikaela Fros, 6-1
- Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Fan Shiau / Marina Nagai, 6-0
- Asia Fontana / Lucy Lascheck def. Johanna Beckman / Tessa Gray, 7-5
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Meiri Okuwaki, 6-2, 6-2
- Denise Torrealba def. Laura Prieto, 6-2, 6-0
- Melody Hefti def. Marina Nagai, 6-1, 6-1
- Fan Shiau def. Lucy Lascheck, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6
- Asia Fontana def. Catherine Rae, 7-5, 6-4
- Mikaela Fros def. Ayden Kujawa