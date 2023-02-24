Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops 4-3 match to Cumberlands

Clarksville, TN – Despite earning the doubles point, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Cumberlands, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors swept all three doubles matches and earned singles victories from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, but were unable to come away with the victory.
After freshmen Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada earned a 6-1 victory from the No. 2 position to give APSU the early doubles advantage, Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis secured the match’s first point with a 6-3 win from the No. 1 spot. Bodi van Galen and Thiago Nogueira also won 6-3 from the No. 3 spot.
Sota Minami earned his first-career singles victory with a 6-2, 6-1 win from the No. 2 position, while earned a three-set victory from the No. 3 court for his third win of the season.
Results vs. Cumberlands
Doubles
- Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Martin Muller / Hung Ju Wu, 6-3
- Sota Minami / Javier Tortajada def. Max Nijssen / Sjoerd Nijssen, 6-1
- Bodi van Galen / Thiago Nogueira def. Mattis Le Montagner / Juanchi Alcon, 6-3
Singles
- Mattis Le Montagner def. Giovanni Becchis, 7-5, 6-3
- Sota Minami def. Martin Muller, 6-2, 6-1
- Tom Bolton def. Christian de la Fuente Nodado, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4
- Hung Ju Wu def. Javier Tortajada, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
- Lucas Augotr def. Hogan Stoker, 6-4, 6-3
- Juanchi Alcon def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-2