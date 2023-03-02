APSU Men’s Tennis blanks Brescia, 7-0

Bowling Green, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its first sweep since 2020 in a 7-0 victory against Brescia, Thursday, at the Warrant County Tennis Center.

Austin Peay State University did not allow more than two games in any of its doubles matches to cruise to the match’s first point.

Sophomores Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis won their third match together this spring – and second from the top position – in a 6-1 victory, while freshmen Sota Minami and Bodi van Galen improved to 2-0 with a 6-2 victory from the No. 2 position. Sophomore Hogan Stoker and freshman Javier Tortajada rounded out the APSU Govs’ double play with their second-straight win in a victory from the No. 3 court.

The Governors also cruised in each of their six singles matches and allowed three games just a trio of times.

Minami and Becchis both won, 6-1, 6-3 from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, while Tom Bolton earned his third-straight win, and fifth in the last six matches, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory from the No. 3 position.

Tortajada allowed just one combined game across his first two sets, while van Galen won his second match of the season from the No. 5 position. Anchoring APSU’s singles lineup, senior Thiago Nogueira earned his first singles win of the season in a 6-0, 6-1 victory from the No. 6 position.

The APSU Govs’ sweep is their first since a 7-0 victory against UT Southern on February 27th, 2020 during the COVID-19-shortened spring season.

About the APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis returns to the courts on March 10th to take on Northern Kentucky at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Results vs. Brescia

Doubles

1. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Braedon Chrisite/Parker Johnston (BRE) 6-1

2. Sota Minami / Bodi van Galen (APSU) def. Joao Paulo De Carval/Germano De Carvalho (BRE) 6-2

3. Hogan Stoker / Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic/Juan Tavera (BRE) 6-1

Singles

1. Sota Minami (APSU) def. Braedon Chrisite (BRE) 6-1, 6-3

2. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Joao Paulo De Carval (BRE) 6-1, 6-3

3. Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Germano De Carvalho (BRE) 6-3, 6-3

4. Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Parker Johnston (BRE) 6-1, 6-0

5. Bodi van Galen (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic (BRE) 6-1, 6-2