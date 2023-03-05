CEMC reports around 1,600 customers without power in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) crews are making great progress, reducing the number of outages this morning by 2,500 to just over 7,000.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 1,642, Cheatham County 1,028, Robertson County 2,819, Stewart County 543, and Sumner County 1,010.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org