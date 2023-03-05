77.3 F
Education

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will hold quarterly meetings on March 17th

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On March 17th, 2023, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. At the end of its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn to have a non-public, executive session.

The full board will meet at 10:15am or at the conclusion of the Audit Committee executive session, whichever is later. The board will discuss several items, including the proposed creation of Austin Peay State University’s seventh college – the University College.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link. Meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.  

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.  

