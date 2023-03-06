APSU Women’s Golf sits in Sixth Place at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate

Owens Cross Roads, AL – After a slow start in the first round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team rallied to fire the second-best round of the tournament in the second round and finished the first day of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in sixth place with a score of 604, Monday, at Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

After 18 holes at the par-72, 6,039-yard course the APSU Govs were in ninth place with a score of 315, but the team was 23 shots better in the second round and picked up three spots on the leaderboard to close the first day of Samford’s tournament.

The Governors’ second-round score of 289 was the second-best single-round team score of the day, just three shots behind the second-round 286 posted by tournament leader Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University is five shots behind fifth-place Samford and seven strokes behind fourth-place Belmont. Lipscomb leads the tournament after two rounds with a team score of 582.

“It was a tale of two rounds for everyone today,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “I am so proud of how we made such a turnaround. We got off to a rough state and I think it was just some first-tournament jitters. Once we got those out of us, we started playing solid.”

After shooting a four-over 76 in the first round, Erica Scutt posted a one-under 71 in the second round. Scutt gained 14 spots on the leaderboard in the second round and finished the day tied for tenth with a score of 147.

Shelby Pleasant shot a six-over 78 in the opening round before firing a team-best two-under 70 in the second round. Pleasant finished the day tied for 15th place after picking up a team-best 19 spots on the leaderboard in the second.

Kaley Campbell posted a pair of counting scores for the APSU Govs with a first-round 80 and an even-par 72 in the second round. Campbell also gained 16 spots on the tournament field in the second round and finished the day tied for 27th.



Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Taylor Dedmen, and Maggie Glass both shot an opening-round 80 and a second-round 76 to finish the day tied for 40th place.



Kady Foshaug, who played as an individual, carded a two-over 74 in the first round before shooting a three-over 75 in the second round. Foshaug finished the day tied for 19th place and ranks third on the leaderboard among those playing as individuals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be paired with Bellarmine, Central Michigan, and Samford on the final day of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, which starts with starts on Tuesday at 8:45am.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

