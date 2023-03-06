Clarksville Street Department continues Storm Cleanup

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department’s emergency cleanup efforts continue in neighborhoods across Clarksville after Friday’s intense wind storm.
City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges patience from residents as City crews comply with a heavy volume of work orders on a case-by-case basis. A good way to contact the Clarksville Street Department for help with a concern is via SeeClickFix.
Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/139/Report-a-Concern-Via-SeeClickFix for further details.
Normal yard waste for pickup must meet the following criteria:
- Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
- Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
- Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter
- The address must be within the Clarksville City limits
- Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch or the view of traffic
- No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company
- Must call within a designated time period (March 13th-May 1st)