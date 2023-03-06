59.3 F
Clarksville Street Department continues Storm Cleanup

Storm damage. (CEMC)
Storm damage. (CEMC)

City of Clarksville - Ward 9Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department’s emergency cleanup efforts continue in neighborhoods across Clarksville after Friday’s intense wind storm.

City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges patience from residents as City crews comply with a heavy volume of work orders on a case-by-case basis. A good way to contact the Clarksville Street Department for help with a concern is via SeeClickFix.

Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/139/Report-a-Concern-Via-SeeClickFix for further details.


Separately, the Clarksville Street Department’s annual Spring Cleanup officially launches on Monday, March 13th.

 
As always, this springtime service will be available to residents within the City limits free of charge and continue through Monday, May 1st.
 
Pickup service will include the removal of normal yard waste only, such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs. The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial tree service.
To have yard waste picked up during the Spring Cleanup, you may contact the Street Department during normal weekday business hours (7:00am-3:30pm) beginning March 13th at 931.645.7464, or you may choose to call the pickup line 931.472.3353 and leave your address with the details of your yard waste (such as limbs or biodegradable bags).
 
In lieu of calling either number, residents can again use SeeClickFix for Spring Cleanup notifications.
 

Normal yard waste for pickup must meet the following criteria:

  • Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter
  • The address must be within the Clarksville City limits
  • Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch or the view of traffic
  • No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company
  • Must call within a designated time period (March 13th-May 1st)
