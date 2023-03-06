Clarksville Street Department continues Storm Cleanup

As always, this springtime service will be available to residents within the City limits free of charge and continue through Monday, May 1st.

Pickup service will include the removal of normal yard waste only, such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs. The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial tree service.

To have yard waste picked up during the Spring Cleanup, you may contact the Street Department during normal weekday business hours (7:00am-3:30pm) beginning March 13th at 931.645.7464, or you may choose to call the pickup line 931.472.3353 and leave your address with the details of your yard waste (such as limbs or biodegradable bags).

In lieu of calling either number, residents can again use SeeClickFix for Spring Cleanup notifications.