APSU Baseball continues road trip at Southern Indiana

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University baseball team’s longest road trip of the season continues unexpectedly when it heads north for a Tuesday 6:00pm contest against Southern Indiana at the USI Baseball Field in Evansville.

Tuesday’s game was moved to the USI campus after severe winds damaged the fencing around Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The locations of upcoming games during what was supposed to be a homestand will be determined as soon as possible.

Fanning took over an Austin Peay State University program that posted 19 wins in 2022 after serving as an assistant the past 15 seasons, including stints at Oklahoma State and Kentucky.

Fanning’s hire sparked a near-complete flip of the Governors’ roster. APSU’s 2023 lineup includes 27 transfers – the most of any Division I program – with 17 transfers coming from a previous Division I roster.

Austin Peay State University was picked to finish 11th in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll. Meanwhile, D1Baseball.com tapped the APSUGovs to finish eighth and marked the Govs as one of its Top Turnaround Teams in a preseason podcast.

Broadcast Information

LIVE STATS: PeayStats.com

Series History

The Series: Fifth meeting. APSU leads the series, 4-0.

Notably: Austin Peay State University and Southern Indiana meet for the first time since the 1999 season. Tuesday’s meeting will be the first time the two teams have met in Evansville. The last time the two teams met, Lance Wampler went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Climbing The Hill

Jacob Weaver will make his first start of 2023 and fifth career start Tuesday. His last start came against North Alabama last season where he went four innings and allowed two runs. Weaver is 0-1 as a starter in his career. This season he has made four relief appearances totaling 2.0 innings.

First Hacks

Utility man Matt Aribal closed the Oklahoma State series with hits in each of the final two games. He also walked and scored the Govs’ lone run in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.

Outfielder Harrison Brown saw a streak of four-consecutive starts in left field come to an end at Oklahoma State. He had a four-game hit streak prior to the Vanderbilt game, last Tuesday.

Infielder Jaden Brown started all three games at Oklahoma State and finished the weekend 3-for-9 with a double, home run, and two RBI. The Game 3 home run was his first since the Govs’ opening weekend.

Catcher Trevor Conley had a hit in all three games at Oklahoma State and he finished the weekend 4-for-10 with a double and RBI. The weekend bumped his season average up 81 points.

Infielder Gus Freeman made the most of his first at-bat as a Governor, hitting a solo home run in Game 1. He made his first APSU start at first base in Game 2 and was 1-for-4 at the plate. Freeman was held hitless in the finale but walked once.

Infielder Jon Jon Gazdar went 3-for-11 at Oklahoma State, including a 2-for-4 outing in the finale that included a RBI double. It was his first multi-hit outing since starting the season with three-straight two-hit outings.



Center fielder Clayton Gray’s closed the OSU weekend with back-to-back two-hit performances and was 4-for-11 on the weekend. Including his 3-for-5 effort against Vanderbilt, he had an impressive 7-for-16 (.438) week against Top 25 teams.



Right fielder Garrett Martin hit a grand slam against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, as part of his 2-for-4, four RBI, three-run scored outing. He enters this Tuesday’s outing looking to end a three-game hitless streak.



Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green extended his hit streak to five games with a hit in all three games at Oklahoma State. He went 6-for-12 (.500) during the APSU Govs four games against Top 25 teams last week.



Third baseman Ambren Voitik wrapped up his stay in Stillwater with a 2-for-4 performance that included a leadoff single to start the game and ignite a four-run inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team is scheduled to play Purdue Fort Wayne this weekend in a four-game series. However, the location of that series has not been determined at this time.