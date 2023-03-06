CDE Lightband has the Clarksville Power Outage down to just over 2,600 Customers

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband reports that power outages are down from over 31,000 to just over 2,600 customers without power. The work doesn’t stop at night! CDE will continue to work till all power is restored.

CDE is grateful for the support from the community and thanks everyone for their patience.

