Clarksville Police Department requests Public Help, Possible Witnesses to shooting on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a shooting that occurred on March 2nd, 2023 at approximately 1:20pm near Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing individuals in two black sedans shooting at each other in the middle of the road. CPD officers made contact with one victim at Tennova Healthcare, who suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center shortly thereafter, he has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone else who might have witnessed this incident to please contact the Clarksville Police Department by calling 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.