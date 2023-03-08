APSU’s annual Guitar Fest to be held March 13th-15th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Music Department and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) at Austin Peay present the annual Guitar Fest, March 13th-15th, 2023.

All three of this year’s guest artists are alumni of APSU’s graduate guitar program: classical guitarist, composer, and songwriter Alan Mearns; classical guitarist and arranger Andy Jurik; and fingerstyle guitarist, composer and songwriter Bryce Mullins.



Alan Mearns’ concert on Monday, March 13th, will focus on his virtuosic solo guitar arrangements and original music, including music from his recent Billboard Top Ten CD of Bach transcriptions.



On Tuesday, March 14th, Andy Jurik will present a program of his widely-acclaimed arrangements of popular music, classical music, and South American music.

In the final concert, on Wednesday, March 15th, Bryce Mullins will perform selections from his two albums of original fingerstyle guitar music, “First Sip” and “Cask Strength,” along with his arrangements of popular classics.



All concerts will be held at the Mabry Concert Hall located in the Music/Mass Communication building on APSU’s campus at 7:30pm. All three concerts are free and open to the public.



For more information, please contact Dr. Stanley Yates at YatesS@apsu.edu or the APSU Music Department at 931.221.7818.