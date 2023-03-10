APSU Beach Volleyball plays North Alabama, Liberty, UNA this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After a dozen days off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is set to play a pair of matches against North Alabama, Friday, before playing a match against Liberty and another match against the Lions, Saturday, at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University’s Friday matches against North Alabama will be played at 1:00pm and 3:00pm with Saturday’s match against the Flames set for 9:00am before playing an 11:00am match against UNA to close the weekend.

The Governors went 2-2 in their opening weekend in Ohio, winning matches against Morehead State and Liberty while dropping a pair of matches to Eastern Kentucky. Austin Peay State University’s Preseason ASUN All-Conference duo of Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead led the way with a 3-1 record from the No. 1 position during the opening weekend.

In the No. 2 position Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell posted a 2-2 record with both of their victories coming in matches the Governors won. The freshman-sophomore tandem of Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward also went 3-1 during the opening weekend with two wins at the No. 4 position and one win on the No. 3 line.

Splitting time at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions, the senior pairing of Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart posted a 1-2 mark during the APSU Govs opening weekend with their lone victory coming in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. Eisenhart also partnered with Karli Graham to win a match against Liberty in the No. 4 position.

In her other three matches, Graham partnered with Tristin Smith to go 1-2 in the No. 5 position. Smith also played a match with fellow freshman Payton Deidesheimer, falling to Liberty on the No. 5 line.

Austin Peay State University went 2-1 against North Alabama last season, winning 5-0 and 4-1 in a doubleheader in Clarksville after falling to the Lions, 4-1, earlier in the season at the EKU Beach Tournament. The Governors also won their first-ever match against Liberty during the season’s opening weekend at the Grand Sands Tournament.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After this weekend’s matches at North Alabama, The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns home to host the Governors Beach Challenge, March 17th-18th, with matches against Central Arkansas, Lindenwood, and UT Martin at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.