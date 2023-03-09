Clarksville Transit System gets new Director, Michael Ringgenberg

Clarksville, TN – Michael Ringgenberg, with 21 years of experience in the transportation field, has been named the next Director of the Clarksville Transit System (CTS).

Ringgenberg was hired after an extensive search and has previously worked as a driver, driver trainer, training manager, project manager, fleet supervisor, operations manager, and interim general manager in the field.

“Mike Ringgenberg brings a wealth of experience in public transportation to the mission-critical department of Clarksville Transit System,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“He will complement our existing senior management and provide leadership that will elevate an already-outstanding system to greater heights. As our city continues to grow, CTS will take on even greater importance in our Transportation 2020+ plan,” Mayor Pitts said.

Ringgenberg most recently worked for Ruan in Smyrna, Tennessee, as a fleet supervisor supporting 62 drivers in the delivery of groceries to 42 Publix grocery stores in Middle Tennessee.

From 2015-22 he was operations manager for Mason Transit Authority, Shelton, Washington, where he directed the $4.5 million operations budget for six departments, supporting a team of 65 members.

Among other career achievements, he was Safety, Security & Transportation Supervisor from 2010-14 for the Alaska Job Corps Center/Chubach Alaska Corp., Palmer, Alaska.

He also served for 24 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-2010, where he held various transportation positions. Ringgenberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Waylon Baptist University and Associate of Science Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

Ringgenberg now inherits the leadership of CTS, the public transportation system for the City of Clarksville, from former Director Arthur Bing. The CTS service area also includes Fort Campbell and Oak Grove, KY, as well as rapidly growing Clarksville.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to serve Clarksville Transit System and the City of Clarksville,” Ringgenberg said. “I am honored to be a part of the family and look forward as we continue to move CTS toward being a transit system of excellence that provides great customer service, as well as builds relationships with the community.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the Clarksville Transit System team and the community. My vision is to keep the organization moving forward and to meet the changing needs of our growing community,” Ringgenberg said.

He will oversee 98 CTS employees and 60 fixed-route, paratransit, and service vehicles with a combined operating and capital budget of nearly $11.4 million. CTS vehicles combine for almost 1.6 million annual miles of transportation service.