APSU Men’s Golf Close Inverness Intercollegiate

Toledo, OH – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team closed its three-day run at the Inverness Intercollegiate with Tuesday’s final round at the Inverness Club.

Senior Jack Dyer used five birdies to maintain a firm spot in the top-20, finishing tied for 14th with a 54-hole 217 (74-70-73). Dyer finished the tournament with 12 birdies, leading the Govs and tied for most by an individual in the field; as a team, the APSU Govs posted the eighth-most birdies in the tournament, tied with Texas Tech at 33.

Dyer’s back-nine 34 was matched by senior Seth Smith, who canned five of his six birdies on the day after the turn; his one on the front, on the 246-yard par-3 at No. 3, was one of four birdies on No. 3 during the final round. Smith fired a 229 (78-77-74) and was one of two APSU Govs to improve each round; junior Zach Olsen (83-77-75—235) was the other Gov to showcase round-over-round improvement.

Freshman Tyson Seyler finished his first tournament as a Gov with a 236 (82-72-82), while junior Will Swigart rounded out the Austin Peay State University lineup with a 243 (86-78-79). Swigart was one of four players in the field to post back-to-back birdies on No. 10 and No. 11 on Tuesday.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action Sunday at the GMAC Invitational, hosted by UAB at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.