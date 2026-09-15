Clarksville Obituary: Brent “Rusty” Wayne Cartharius

Clarksville Obituary
Clarksville, TN – RM1 Brent “Rusty” Wayne Cartharius, NAVY, (Ret) 61, of Clarksville, TN passed away on September 14th, 2026.
Rusty was born on December 8th, 1964 in Munich, Germany. Rusty proudly served 20 years in the United States Navy, including serving during Operation Desert Storm. His military career allowed him to travel the world, and he visited more places than he could count. After his time in the Navy, he worked in civil service for many years.
In his free time, Rusty enjoyed fly fishing, reading, and playing the guitar. He was always supportive of his family and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was also a member of Healing Waters. Rusty was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Rusty is preceded in death by his father, Rolf Cartharius. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Linda Cartharius; children, Rolanda (Daniel) Fioravanti, Karen (Michael) Kirsch, Kipp Cartharius, Erika (Carlos Murphy) Cartharius; mother, Shirley Sun, step-father, Ken Sun, and step-mother, Lucretia Cartharius; grandchildren, Brantley Cartharius, Brooklyn Kirsch, Benjamin Fioravanti, Audrey Fioravanti, and Cooper Fioravanti; his siblings Rolf Cartharius, Maria Donohue, Jennifer Sun, and Elizabeth Sun.
In honor of Rusty’s wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation.
Please visit Rusty’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com