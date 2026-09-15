Clarksville Obituary: Brent “Rusty” Wayne Cartharius

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – RM1 Brent “Rusty” Wayne Cartharius, NAVY, (Ret) 61, of Clarksville, TN passed away on September 14th, 2026.

Rusty was born on December 8th, 1964 in Munich, Germany. Rusty proudly served 20 years in the United States Navy, including serving during Operation Desert Storm. His military career allowed him to travel the world, and he visited more places than he could count. After his time in the Navy, he worked in civil service for many years.

In his free time, Rusty enjoyed fly fishing, reading, and playing the guitar. He was always supportive of his family and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was also a member of Healing Waters. Rusty was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Rusty is preceded in death by his father, Rolf Cartharius. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Linda Cartharius; children, Rolanda (Daniel) Fioravanti, Karen (Michael) Kirsch, Kipp Cartharius, Erika (Carlos Murphy) Cartharius; mother, Shirley Sun, step-father, Ken Sun, and step-mother, Lucretia Cartharius; grandchildren, Brantley Cartharius, Brooklyn Kirsch, Benjamin Fioravanti, Audrey Fioravanti, and Cooper Fioravanti; his siblings Rolf Cartharius, Maria Donohue, Jennifer Sun, and Elizabeth Sun.

In honor of Rusty’s wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation.

Please visit Rusty’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.