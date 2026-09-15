Erin Obituary: Daniel Ray Hylemon

Erin Obituary

Erin, TN – Daniel Ray Hylemon, age 79 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, September 14th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Friday, September 18th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00pm Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered.

Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Friday morning.

Daniel entered this life on July 16th, 1947, in Burnsville, NC, son to the late Ray Hylemon and Wilma Jarrett Hylemon. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army and faithfully served during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he would later retire after a 30 plus year career with TVA, where he served as a Senior Instrument Mechanic. Daniel was longtime member of both Elk Creek Baptist Church, the Lions Club, Poor Boys Classic Chevy Club, and was a 52-year member of the DAV.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Smith.

Survivors include his loving children, Elisha (Ashley) Mitchell, Matt (Bonnie) Hylemon; grandchildren, Neeley Mitchell, Creed Mitchell, Will Hylemon, and Eli Hylemon.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Hylemon, Ashley Mitchell, Will Hylemon, Eli Hylemon, and Creed Mitchell.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com