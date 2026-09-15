Erin Obituary: Daniel Ray Hylemon

Erin Obituary
Erin, TN – Daniel Ray Hylemon, age 79 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, September 14th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Friday, September 18th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00pm Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Friday morning.
Daniel entered this life on July 16th, 1947, in Burnsville, NC, son to the late Ray Hylemon and Wilma Jarrett Hylemon. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army and faithfully served during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he would later retire after a 30 plus year career with TVA, where he served as a Senior Instrument Mechanic. Daniel was longtime member of both Elk Creek Baptist Church, the Lions Club, Poor Boys Classic Chevy Club, and was a 52-year member of the DAV.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Smith.
Survivors include his loving children, Elisha (Ashley) Mitchell, Matt (Bonnie) Hylemon; grandchildren, Neeley Mitchell, Creed Mitchell, Will Hylemon, and Eli Hylemon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Hylemon, Ashley Mitchell, Will Hylemon, Eli Hylemon, and Creed Mitchell.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com