APSU Volleyball Hosts Tennessee State Wednesday at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts Tennessee State, with a Wednesday 6:00pm match in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (5-4) enters the weekend after attending the Xavier Invitational. The Governors ended the tournament on a 3-2 win over Saint Louis. In its match against Saint Louis, the APSU Govs have 70 kills and 206 total attacks both the most in the United Athletic Conference this season. Its 66 assists also are the most by a team in a five-set match across the conference.

Senior Reagan Anderson is ranked 23rd in the nation with 19 aces. Anderson is 17th in the nation with 170 digs. Austin Peay State University ranks 30th in the nation for digs with 541 digs.

Tennessee State (0-9) most recently took a 3-1 loss against Evansville, September 10th and 12th. The Governors and Tigers met in the 2026 season at the Golden Eagle Invitational when the APSU defeated TSU 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-18).

Match Points

This will be the 36th all-time meeting between the Governorss and the Tigers, APSU lead the series, 26-9 and have won 12-straight games against TSU since 2016.

The Governors are 10-4 all-time against the Tigers, in Clarksville, and are 8-1 all time against the Tigers at home since 2007.

The last matchup between the two teams was a 3-0 Governors win on September 4th 2026, in Cookeville, for a neutral-site match.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on the Governor’s 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.