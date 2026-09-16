Clarksville Obituary: Clinton Michael Cochran

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – CH (CPT). Clinton Michael Cochran, age 45, of Clarksville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 12th, 2026, while surrounded by his loved ones.

Celebration of Life will be at 4:00pm, Sunday, September 2th, 2026, at Liberty Chapel on Fort Campbell. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm at the chapel until the hour of service. Chaplain Neil Huenefeld will be officiating, and full military honors will be presented.

Clinton was born on February 16th, 1981, in Dayton, Ohio to loving parents Timothy and Deborah (Miniard) Cochran. He was a devoted servant to both his country and his faith. As an active-duty military chaplain in the United States Army, he proudly served his country while answering his calling to serve God and minister to others.

Throughout his years of service, he provided spiritual guidance, comfort, and support to countless service members and their families. His dedication to his faith and his commitment to those he served were a meaningful part of his life and a lasting reflection of the man he was.

Clinton earned his Masters of Divinity from Liberty University, and was a Southern Baptist Minister endorsed by the North American Misson Board and served as a chaplain for Crossroads at Liberty Chapel on post. He was a unit and garrison chaplain and served faithfully in a variety of roles at Crossroads.

While his service to his country and his faith were an important part of his life, his greatest joy could be found in the people he loved. He was a devoted husband, father and friend who cherished his family. He had a genuine love for people and never met a stranger, his kindness and warmth extended far beyond his family, touching the lives of countless people he encountered throughout his life. He loved music and one of his greatest joys was expressing this through worship. He exemplified who Jesus was.

Battalion Chaplain | United States Army Garrison-Fort Campbell; Chaplain (Captain) Clinton M. Cochran serves as an active-duty Chaplain in the United States Army Chaplain Corps, currently assigned to United States Army Garrison-Fort Campbell. A seasoned service member with over two decades of combined military experience, Chaplain Cochran previously served ten years on active duty in the United States Navy as a Chief Fire Controlman (AEGIS) before answering the call to ordained pastoral ministry and commissioning into the Army Chaplaincy.

Early Life and Enlisted Naval Service (2006–2016); Chaplain Cochran entered active duty in the United States Navy on June 13th, 2006. Following completion of Recruit Training and Advanced Technical Training at Great Lakes, Illinois, he was trained as an AEGIS Display Technician (FC 1322) and Fire Controlman. Throughout his naval career, he accumulated more than five years of sea duty aboard AEGIS-equipped surface combatants, earning the designation of Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS).

His technical expertise, operational competence, and deckplate leadership led to his rapid advancement through the non-commissioned and petty officer ranks, culminating in his selection and advancement to Chief Petty Officer (FCC/E-7) in August 2015. In addition to operational sea tours, Chief Cochran completed shore duty with Navy Recruiting District Ohio as a Recruiter Canvasser (NEC 9585), earning the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon.

Over his ten years of honorable naval service, he was awarded six Navy Achievement Medals, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, and three Navy Good Conduct Medals. He separated from active naval service on June 11th, 2016, to pursue full-time ministerial education and pastoral ministry.

Theological Education and Ministry Preparation; Chaplain Cochran completed his graduate theological training at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, earning a Master of Divinity (M.Div.) with a concentration in Military Chaplaincy in May 2015. His graduate curriculum encompassed 72 semester hours of rigorous study in biblical exposition, systematic theology, pastoral leadership, premarital and marital counseling, and crisis intervention pastoral care. Chaplain Cochran is an ordained minister endorsed by the Southern Baptist Convention (North American Mission Board).

Commissioning and Army Chaplaincy (2021–Present); Following pastoral work and prior reserve affiliation, Chaplain Cochran entered active Army service via direct accession on September 14th, 2021, commissioning as a First Lieutenant in the Chaplain Corps. After completing the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course (CHBOLC) at the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership, he was assigned in January 2022 as the Battalion Chaplain for the 526th Brigade Support Battalion (“Best Supporting”), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (“Strike”), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was promoted to Captain on July 16th, 2022.

While assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, Chaplain Cochran graduated from the prestigious Sabalauski Air Assault School, earning the coveted Air Assault Badge. In July 2022, he deployed forward to Romania with the 526th BSB in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. During this nine-month operational deployment along NATO’s eastern flank, Chaplain Cochran provided continuous religious support, pastoral counseling, and moral leadership to deployed soldiers across distributed operational areas.

In June 2024, Chaplain Cochran transitioned to the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), Medical Readiness Command, East. Serving both as a chaplain and a resilient leader in recovery, he demonstrated extraordinary pastoral stewardship and impact. During his tenure, he conducted over 100 spiritual fitness and Bible study sessions through the SRU Adaptive Reconditioning Program—reaching more than 1,000 recovering Soldiers and cadre—and stewarded over $10,500 in Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Chaplain Tithes and Offerings funds.

Chaplain Cochran additionally stepped forward to plan and execute the 2025 SRU Memorial Garden Rededication Ceremony, ensuring fallen comrades were honored and their families comforted.

Across the installation, he delivered approximately 200 bi-weekly briefings to more than 2,000 newly arriving soldiers at the Kalsu Replacement Company, served as a worship leader at Crossroads Liberty Chapel ministering to over 500 personnel monthly, and led community musical outreach at the Tennessee Veterans’ Home. For his exceptional leadership, selfless service, and ministry of presence, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Eliza Kristine Cochran; daughters, Elleora Harvey and husband Donovan, Gwyneth Cochran, Rowan Cochran, and Aralynn Cochran; parents, Tim and Debbie Cochran; brother, Brian Cochran and wife Stephanie; sister, Melinda Renwand and husband Tony; many nieces and nephews and his three dogs McCoy, Holly and Kahn.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com