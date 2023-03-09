APSU Baseball takes on Purdue Fort Wayne

Clarksville, TN – Seeking to build on its first road win of 2023, the Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Evansville to meet Purdue Fort Wayne in a four-game series, Friday-Saturday, at German American Bank Field on the University of Evansville campus. The Governors and Mastodons will play two doubleheaders, beginning at 1:00pm each day.

The Governors saw their season-long nine-game road trip, which was scheduled to end with the Oklahoma State series, extended after severe weather on March 3rd damaged the fencing on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay oversaw a revamp with head coach Roland Fanning hired in May. Along with a new staff, his hiring sparked a near-complete flip of the Governors’ roster. The Govs’ 2023 lineup includes 27 transfers – the most of any Division I program – with 17 transfers coming from a previous Division I roster.

Broadcast Information

LIVE STATS: PeayStats.com

Series History

The Series: First Meeting.

Notably: This weekend’s meeting with the Mastodons will be the first in program history for the Govs. Austin Peay has a 34-15-1 record against current Horizon League members with previous meetings against Milwaukee (17-4), Wright State (11-10-1), and Youngstown State (6-1).

Climbing The Hill

Nick James looks to bounce back from his toughest outing as a Governor. In his first start as the APSU Govs’ No. 1, he battled through a three-plus inning outing against No. 12 Oklahoma State. James allowed 11 runs on 11 hits, both season highs, while striking out a season low three batters.

James can look to teammate Lyle Miller-Green on how to bounce back. The APSU Govs two-way man put together a masterful performance in Stillwater, holding the Cowboys to two unearned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings. Miller-Green, who tied the longest outing by a Govs’ starter this season, also struck out a season-best five batters.

Working on four days rest, Jacob Kush pieced together his third three-inning outing of 2023 in the OSU series finale. He struck out a season-best seven batters but battled through an outing that saw him allow five runs on four hits and five walks.

First Hacks

Utility man Matt Aribal closed the Oklahoma State series with hits in each of the final two games. He also walked and scored the Govs’ lone run in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.

Outfielder Harrison Brown pieced together his second career four-hit day at Southern Indiana, Tuesday. He hit his first home run of 2023 in the barrage, along with three singles.

Infielder Jaden Brown moved into the leadoff spot Tuesday at Southern Indiana and was 1-for-6, reached on an error twice, stole a base, and scored twice. He brings a three-game hit streak into the weekend.

Catcher Trevor Conley extended his hit streak to four games Tuesday with a second-inning RBI double in a 1-for-4 outing at Southern Indiana. He also had a hit in all three games of the Oklahoma State series, going 4-for-10 in Stillwater.

Infielder Gus Freeman made the most of his first at-bat as a Governor, hitting a solo home run in Game 1 of the Oklahoma State series. He walked twice in an 0-for-3 outing at USI, with one walk pushing in a run. Freeman also stole two bases and scored once against the Screaming Eagles.

Infielder Jon Jon Gazdar went 3-for-5 with two RBI at Southern Indiana – his first three-hit day as a Governor. He extended his hit streak to three games and is batting 6-for-13 (.462) during the streak.

Center fielder Clayton Gray’s closed the OSU weekend with back-to-back two-hit performances and was 4-for-11 on the weekend. Including his 3-for-5 effort against Vanderbilt, he had an impressive 7-for-16 (.438) week against Top 25 teams.



Right fielder Garrett Martin snapped a three-game hitless streak with a second-inning single at Southern Indiana. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored against USI.



Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green extended his hit streak to six games with a 1-for-5, RBI outing at USI. He went 6-for-12 (.500) during Austin Peay State University’s four games against Top 25 teams last week. Miller-Green is batting .412 during his current hitting streak.



Third baseman Ambren Voitik wrapped up his stay in Stillwater with a 2-for-4 performance that included a leadoff single to start the game and ignite a four-run inning. He followed that with a 1-for-6 outing at USI, Tuesday.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team’s road trip will hit the 13-game mark after the site for Tuesday’s game against Western Kentucky was moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky with first pitch scheduled for 3:00pm. The APSU Governors and Hilltoppers agreed to flip the sites of their home-and-home series this season with Austin Peay State University now hosting WKU on April 25th.