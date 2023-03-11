APSU Women’s Golf heads East for Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – After opening the spring season last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back in action at Tennessee Tech’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, Sunday-Tuesday, at the Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee.

After a slow start at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, the Governors fired a second-round 289 – which is tied for the sixth-best single-round team score in program history – and a third-round 294 to battle back and finish tied for third at their first event of the spring.

This week, Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine and North Alabama at the par-71, 5,803-yard track. Carson-Newman, Dalton State, Dayton, Findlay, Indiana State, North Georgia, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma City, Radford, Southern Indiana Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and Tusculum round out the 16-team, 90-player field.

After finishing tied for four last weekend, Erica Scutt will lead the Governors off of the first tee in Sevierville. Scutt had played to a team-leading 73.88 stroke average this season with all 17 rounds she has played counting toward Austin Peay State University’s team score. Of the 45 rounds she has played in her collegiate career, Scutt has had all but two count toward the team score.

With top-five finishes in each of Austin Peay State University’s last two events, Kady Foshaug is back in the lineup for the second time this season following a career-best fourth-place finish at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate. Foshaug has carded a 76.21 stroke average this season and has had two of the three rounds she has played while in the lineup count toward the Governors score.

After finishing tied for 16th last weekend, Kaley Campbell and Shelby Pleasant hold the No. 3 and No. 4 spots for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell’s 75.47 stroke average is the third-best mark on the team, and she has had 13 of her 17 rounds count for the Govs. Darnell has played to a 75.65 average with 16 of her 17 rounds played counting toward the team score.

With a 74.53 stroke average, which ranks second on the team, Taylor Dedmen rounds out the lineup for APSU. Dedmen has won a pair of tournaments this season and has had 16 of the 17 rounds she has played count toward the team score.

APSU last appeared at TTU’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate during the 2021 season when they finished in ninth place. Pleasant – then Shelby Darnell – led the Govs with a 20th-place finish and a score of 235 at the Sevierville Golf Club while Dedmen and Foshaug finished in 26th and 32nd place with scores of 237 and 240, respectively.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Indiana State and Tennessee Tech for the first round of the tournament, which begins on Sunday with a 9:00am shotgun start. There are 18 holes scheduled for each of the three days of the event.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.