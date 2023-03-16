APSU Tennis heads to North Carolina to face Queens

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins its inaugural ASUN Conference campaign against fellow league newcomer Queens in a Friday 9:00am CT match at the Howard Leving Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Austin Peay (9-3) enters ASUN play fourth in conference standings and own the longest winning streak in the league of six matches. The next longest winning streak is Lipscomb with three.

Austin Peay State University has won 70.0 percent of its singles matches this season, with redshirt junior Jana Leder and freshman Sophia Baranov’s 10-1 mark in singles play leading the team.

Leder has won five-straight singles matches and is 6-1 from the top position, while Baranov owns team-best 10-match winning streak in singles play. Of her 10-straight wins, only two have come in straight sets.

The APSU Govs own a 72.7 winning percentage in doubles play entering ASUN action. Leder and freshman Melody Hefti lead the team with nine wins this spring, while Baranov and sophomore Denise Torrealba garner a 6-0 mark from the No. 2 position.

About the Queens Royals

2023 Record: 5-9 (0-0 ASUN)

Queens’ 2023 Season: Queens lost their first four matches of the 2023 season, before earning their first win as a Division I member against Johnson C. Smith, on February 19th. They then earned their first win against a Division I foe in a 4-3 victory against North Carolina Center, on February 24th. The Royals enter Friday’s match winners of three of their last four matches.

2022 Record: 16-2 (11-1 South Atlantic Conference, Division II)

2022 Season Result: After winning the South Atlantic Conference Championship, the Royals advanced to the NCAA Division II Championships, where they fell in the first round of the Southeast Regionals to Newberry, 4-3.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to the Sunshine State for a Sunday 9:00am CT match against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.