Regan Ringler crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2023

Clarksville, TN – Regan Ringler, competing as Miss Downtown Nashville, was crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2023 after a multi-day competition that concluded Saturday evening at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall.

In a press release from Visit Clarksville – “This was a special year for the Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants,” said Theresa Harrington, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville. “Clarksville and Austin Peay State University were honored to host current and former titleholders as they celebrated Greenwood Productions’ 30th year of hosting the pageants.”

Kim Greenwood. Executive Director, Greenwood Productions, Inc., took a moment to thank Theresa Harrington and her team at Visit Clarksville, as well as Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari.

She talked about her thirty years of hosting pageants as a state director for the Miss Universe Organization, and then about the long legacy of excellence demonstrated by Tennessee’s titleholders.

“Emily Suttle, Miss Tennessee USA 2022 and McKinley Farese, Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2022 have added their own personal magic to that legacy,” Greenwood said. She then recounted many of their accomplishments while wearing the crown this past year.

Dalton and Parker Greenwood then made a special presentation, a plaque that honored their mother’s thirty years of “empowering women in Tennessee”.

Forty-nine contestants competed for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023. Friday and Saturday night’s programs included swimsuit and evening wear competitions.

Saturday’s finale began with the announcement of the top sixteen finalists. Those finalists took the stage once again for swimsuit and evening gown competitions. After an intermission, the top five were chosen. Then, each contestant had a chance to answer a randomly selected question.

Judges for the 2023 event included Tre’Vaughn Cooper, Jena Sims, Dr. Larkin Page, Megan Alexander, and Jeffrey Umberger.

Rounding out this year’s top five were:

Emma Conn, Miss Nashville – First Runner Up

Christell Foote, Miss Historic Franklin – Second Runner Up

Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – Third Runner Up

Alexis Sanders, Miss Mid-South – Fourth Runner Up

Regan Ringler was crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2023 by outgoing Miss Tennessee USA Emily Suttle, and outgoing Miss Tennessee Teen USA McKinley Farese.

Regan Ringler will now represent Tennessee at the Miss USA competition in Reno, Nevada.

Photo Gallery