Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 16th-20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County shows rain tonight and tomorrow before turning sunny Saturday and for the rest of the weekend.

For tonight, there is a 90 percent chance of showers mainly after midnight. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. The wind will be out of the South at 15 mph to 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times. The low will be 44 degrees.

Rain continues Friday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation before 1:00pm under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a Northwest wind of 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph can be expected. The high will be 51 degrees. The temperature will start dropping throughout the day.

Frost is expected Friday night across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area after midnight. It will be partly clouding with the low dropping to 25 degrees.

There will be widespread frost Saturday before 9:00am. The wind will be from the West-Northwest at 5 mph to 15 mph with gusts at times reaching 25 mph. It will be a sunny day with a high of around 47 degrees.

The skies will be mostly clear Saturday night. Winds will be out of the North-Northwest between 10 mph and 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph can be expected. The low drops down to 21 degrees.

It will be sunny with a high of 40 degrees Sunday. The wind will come out of the North at 5 mph to 10 mph.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 23 degrees. Winds will be from the North between 5 mph and 15 mph.

Come Monday, widespread frost is expected in the area mainly before 9:00am. It will be sunny with a high of 50 degrees. The low will be 29 degrees Monday night under mostly clear skies.