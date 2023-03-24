Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Murray Kentucky for Margaret Simmons Invite

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its outdoor season at the Margaret Simmons Invite, Saturday, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University finished its eight-meet indoor season with a fourth-place finish at the ASUN Championships, on February 25th, following a quintet of Governors earning ASUN titles.

The ASUN Conference’s Most Outstanding Freshman, Amani Sharif took first in five meets last season, including an ASUN-best 6.22-meter long jump in just her second-career meet, on January 7th.

Senior Kenisha Phillips also looks to build on a record-breaking indoor season that saw the Georgetown, Guyana native earn a total of nine event victories, including four in the ASUN Championships. Phillips currently owns each of the top 10 fastest 200-meter dashes in APSU’s outdoor history and four of the top eight 400-meter dashes including the program-record that she set at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship last season.

The ASUN Champion in the pole vault, Karlijn Schouten enters her the second half of her senior season with four of the top eight marks in outdoor history. Schouten set the indoor record with a 4.21-meter leap in February’s championships. Her current outdoor best is 4.12 meters – 0.05 meters off Savannah Amato’s program mark.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field



The Austin Peay State University women’s track and field team continues its outdoor season at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, April 7th-8th, in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Lineup

100-Meter Hurdles: Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Na’Riyah Lee

200-Meter Dash: Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Sydney Hartoin, Kennedi Johnson, Na’Riyah Lee, Amani Sharif

400-Meter Dash: Kyra Wilder, Nyla Blackmon, Sydney Hartoin, Isis Banks, Ashleigh Stephen

800-Meter Dash: Kenisha Phillips

1500-Meter: Lauren Lewis, Mikaela Smith, Savannah Fruth, Ashley Doyle

100-Meter Hurdles: Camaryn McClelland, Amani Sharif, Kennedi Johnson

400-Meter Hurdles: Amani Sharif

4×100 Meter Relay: Kennedi Johnson, Isis Banks, Kenisha Phillips, Kyra Wilder, Nyla Blackmon

4×400 Meter Relay: Kyra Wilder, Sydney Hartoin, Ashleigh Stephen, Lauren Lewis, Kenisha Phillips, Mikaela Smith

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten, Myra Eriksson

Long Jump: Amani Sharif

Shot Put: Emma Tucker, Sabrina Oostburg

Discus: Sabrina Oostburg, Emma Tucker

Hammer: Sabrina Oostburg, Emma Tucker

Javelin: Sabrina Oostburg