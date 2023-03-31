APSU Women’s Tennis beats Stetson, 4-3

Bowling Green, KY – Sophomore Yu-Hua Cheng and freshman clinched a 4-3 ASUN Conference victory for the Austin Peay University (APSU) women’s tennis team over Stetson, earning the Governors their 10th win in the last 11 matches at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.

Austin Peay (13-4, 4-1 ASUN) split the first six points of the morning in a match that began with singles play.

Sophia Baranov extended her team-best singles winning streak with her 15th-consecutive victory in a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Stetson’s Noa Cohen. The 15-straight wins extend Baranov’s program record for consecutive wins by a freshman which was previously 11, held by APSU alumna, Danielle Morris.

Following Baranov’s win, the Hatters answered with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win against sophomore Denise Torrealba.

The APSU Govs regained the advantage with Jana Leder’s 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win from the top position – her fourth-straight win and 13th overall of the spring, improving her to 13-3 on the season and 9-3 from the No. 1 court.

The Hatters took their first lead of the day after picking up three-set victories against Melody Hefti and Cheng from the No. 3 and No. 5 positions, respectively.

After dropping her first set to Stetson’s Pilar Astigarrgara Harper, 6-4, from the No. 6 court, Fontana came back to win her second set, 6-3, which was followed by a 7-5 third-set win to force doubles play.

Stetson won the first match in doubles, defeating Baranov and Torrealba, 6-2 in the No. 2 position. The loss was just the duo’s second of the spring, as they fall to 8-2.

Leder and Hefti improved to 12-4 on the season and 3-1 in ASUN play following their 6-4 win against SU’s DiFrancesco and Hedrzak.

Cheng and Fontana clinched the win for APSU and extended their team-best, five-match winning streak together with a 7-5 victory from the No. 3 position.



With the win, the APSU Govs improved to 2-0 all-time against the Hatters. APSU’s 13 wins this season are its most since its 22-1 2018-19 campaign.

About the APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s team returns home for its penultimate match of the regular season when its hosts No. 75 Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Day on Sunday at 10:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Stetson

Doubles

Order of finish: 2, 1, 3*

Singles

Order of finish: 4, 2, 1, 3, 5, 6*