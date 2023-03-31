Severe Thunderstorms possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms along and west of I-65 this evening and tonight, with a slight risk east of I-65.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected off and on throughout the day today, followed by a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee this evening into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Some storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Saturday through Thursday

Frost is likely throughout Middle Tennessee on Sunday morning as low temperatures drop into the low to middle 30s.

Another powerful storm system will bring the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday across Middle Tennessee. Some storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee from 7:00pm tonight until Saturday at 1:00pm.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.