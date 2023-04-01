43.6 F
Tennessee Department of Revenue to hold Free Webinar for New Businesses April 5th

Tennessee Department of RevenueNashville, TN – Join the Tennessee Department of Revenue on April 5th, 2023 at 8:30am Central time for a free webinar for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and about other resources that may help their businesses.

Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

Register for the April 5th webinar here. You can find information about the new business webinar on our website here.


About the Tennessee Department of Revenue

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. 

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

