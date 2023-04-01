APSU Softball splits Doubleheader with Florida Gulf Coast

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team pounded out a season-high 15 hits in its ASUN Conference Series opener against Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday at the FGCU Softball Complex, while Jordan Benefiel authored her fifth shutout of the season, in a 6-0 victory, before dropping Game 2 by the same 6-0 final margin.

The two teams conclude their ASUN Conference Series on Sunday at 11:00am.

Game 1

Austin Peay 6, Florida Gulf Coast 0

The Governors (17-12, 5-3 ASUN) came out swinging in the series opener versus Florida Gulf Coast (23-15, 5-3 ASUN), scoring runs in each of the first three innings.

Megan Hodum would get the day started with a one-out double, in the first inning, and score two batters later on an RBI single by Gabi Apiag to take a quick 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Kendyl Weinzapfel open things with a single and two outs later came in to score on a RBI double by Charley Pursley for a 2-0 lead.

Austin Peay State University would double their lead in the third, scoring twice to extend the lead out to 4-0 with Apiag driving in Kylie Campbell with a triple and then scoring later in the inning off a single by Weinzapfel.

That would be more than enough runs for APSU starter Jordan Benefiel (13-6) as the junior righthander, held the Eagles to just three hits, while striking out eight.

Austin Peay State University would score its final two runs of the game in the fifth inning by opening the inning with five straight hits, including RBI single by Apiag and Macee Roberts.

Game 2

Florida Gulf Coast 6, Austin Peay 0

The Governors saw the Eagles score three runs in both the third and fourth innings while being limited to three hits and four total baserunners in a 6-0 loss.

After a quiet first two innings, the APSU Govs did have a chance to strike first, getting a two-out double from Hodum in the top of the third, but couldn’t come up with a second hit in the inning to drive her in.

FGCU then recorded five of their seven total hits in the game, coming in the third and fourth innings, aided by five walks and a hit batter to score their six runs.

Austin Peay State University did try to mount a seven-inning rally, getting two runners on base, but couldn’t push anything across.

Inside the Boxscore

The shutout by Jordan Benefiel was her fifth of the season, tying her with Lauren de Castro (2014) and Angela Thompson (1994) for the seventh-most shutouts pitched in a single season in program history.

Jordan Benefiel moved into a tie with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) for seventh place all-time in career shutouts, with nine.

The 15 hits by the APSU Govs in Game 1 are a team single-game high this season.

Senior Morgan McMahon recorded pinch-hit single in both ends of the doubleheader.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s first-inning walk in Game 2 was her 64th career base on balls, tying her with Kayla Davidson (2011-14) for sixth-most in program history.



The 15 hits in Game 1 were the most by the APSU Govs in a single game since they recorded 15 hits versus UT Martin on May 1st, 2022.



The three-hit games by Gabi Apiag and Kendyl Weinzapfel in Game 1, tied career single-game highs for both.



Jordan Benefiel has not allowed more than one run in any of her last six starts.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to any other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931-221-PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, next Friday and Saturday, as they host Bellarmine for a three-game ASUN Conference Series.