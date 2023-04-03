Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball plays North Alabama, UT Martin on the road, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – A midweek doubleheader is up next for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team on Tuesday when it plays a 1:00pm match against North Alabama and a 5:00pm match against UT Martin at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

After winning a program-record nine-straight matches, Austin Peay dropped its final three matches at the UAB Beach Classic last weekend. The Governors are still 12-8 overall this season and are in third place in the ASUN Conference with a .600 winning percentage.

North Alabama is 13-12 overall this season and currently sits in fifth place in the ASUN with a .520 winning percentage. The Govs are 4-7 all-time against North Alabama and the Lions are on a three-match winning streak in the series after winning all three previous matchups this season.

UT Martin is 16-6 this season and is on a ten-match winning streak since falling to Austin Peay State University, 3-2, at the Governors Beach Challenge. The Governors are on a three-match winning streak in the series and are 15-3 all-time against UT Martin. The APSU Govs are also 7-0 all-time against the Skyhawks in Martin, Tennessee.

Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead led the Governors with a 12-4 record this season with 11 of those wins coming from the No. 1 position. Next in line for the APSU Govs are Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell, whose 10-6 record is the second-best record by an Austin Peay State University duo this season. McDaniel and Powell are 9-6 on the No. 2 line and won their lone match in the No. 1 pairing.

Behind Bullington and Mead with a dozen wins each, Jamie Seward ranks third on the team with 11 victories this season. Seward has played primarily with Elizabeth Wheat and the duo is 8-4 this season with a 5-4 mark on the No. 3 line and a 3-0 record on the No. 4 line.

Erin Eisenhart is 10-6 and Tegan Seyring is 8-6 this season, when partnered together, the tandem is 5-4 overall with a 5-1 mark in the No. 4 pairing. Karli Graham also has a 10-6 mark this season and has been paired primarily with Tristin Smith, who is 8-7 overall; when playing together, Graham and Smith are 6-4 with all their matches coming on the No. 5 line.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team hosts their final event of the regular season when Chattanooga and Jacksonville State come to the Govs Beach Bash, April 14th-15th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.