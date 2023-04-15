Austin Peay State University to hold informational meeting on Phlebotomy Certification Course

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting an informational meeting on April 17th at 5:00pmvia Zoom for those interested in its upcoming phlebotomy technician certification program.

During the meeting, potential students will learn more about the program, which is offered through Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education and Allied Health Science Departments. Application to APSU is not necessary to enroll in this program.

The phlebotomy technician certification program is a 10-week, classroom-based course followed by a four-week, hands-on externship. Students who complete the program are equipped to prepare patients, perform venipuncture and dermal blood collection, maintain the quality of specimens, and assist with the collection of other non-blood specimens in various settings. These include physician offices, hospitals, blood centers, home health agencies, nursing homes, and outpatient laboratories.

At the completion of this program, students will be eligible to sit for the ASCP- BOC national certification exam in phlebotomy.

Enrollment for the fall session of the phlebotomy technician program will begin on April 18th and continue until the class is filled. The summer session will begin on June 5th. The course costs $3,375 and includes tuition, books, CPR training, and scrubs. Potential students must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or GED.

The Continuing Education Department is a division of Austin Peay State University offering non-credit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the University. Courses include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other career and workforce certifications.

For more information on Austin Peay State University Continuing Education, please contact continuinged@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.